Man charged with murder in Stephens County for fentanyl overdose

Mark Richardson has been charged with first-degree murder.
Mark Richardson has been charged with first-degree murder.(Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man has been charged with murder.

Mark Lamar James Richardson of Chickasha is accused in the death of Joshua Camuel Edgar by selling him counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Richardson is charged with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Edgar was found not responsive at a home in the town of Comanche in October 2021, and after first responders tried to save him, he died.

Investigators found several messages between Edgar and Richardson in reference to buying pills, both in the form of text messages and messages on an app.

An autopsy of Edgar showed he died from acute fentanyl toxicity.

According to court documents, investigators believe Richardson sold Edgar two counterfeit oxycodone pills on Oct. 1 of last year.

If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

