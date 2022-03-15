National Wild Turkey Federation will host Wild Hog Hunt

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A wild hog hunt will take place later this month in Altus.

Jeff Blevins, owner of 4B Outfitters, and Amy McTague, owner of PrimeTime Taxidermy, gave details on National Wildlife Turkey Federation’s 2022 Wild Hog Hunt in Altus next weekend.

The 2022 Wild Hog Hunt presented by the Southwest Oklahoma Regional Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is March 25 through 27.

It will kick off with a shotgun start at 6 p.m. at the Altus Airport Hangar 36, with weigh-ins at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will include kids activities, a special Meet N’ Greet Fundraiser and a load of different raffles.

The entry fee is $50 per person and at least one member of each team must be present for the shotgun start.

More information can be found by calling 580-471-8558.

