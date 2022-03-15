Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

National Wild Turkey Federation will host Wild Hog Hunt

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A wild hog hunt will take place later this month in Altus.

Jeff Blevins, owner of 4B Outfitters, and Amy McTague, owner of PrimeTime Taxidermy, gave details on National Wildlife Turkey Federation’s 2022 Wild Hog Hunt in Altus next weekend.

The 2022 Wild Hog Hunt presented by the Southwest Oklahoma Regional Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is March 25 through 27.

It will kick off with a shotgun start at 6 p.m. at the Altus Airport Hangar 36, with weigh-ins at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will include kids activities, a special Meet N’ Greet Fundraiser and a load of different raffles.

The entry fee is $50 per person and at least one member of each team must be present for the shotgun start.

More information can be found by calling 580-471-8558.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Sapcut indicted in federal court for Comanche County murder
Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
David Beckner has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.
Man charged in NW Bell Ave. homicide
Fire crews were called out to a large fire Wednesday afternoon that involved at least one...
UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

120 new Coronavirus deaths reported, 665 new cases in Oklahoma
Unemployment claims jump slightly in Oklahoma
OSBI officials said they have seen an increase in reports of child sex crimes.
OSBI sees rise in tips on child sex crimes
Charles Woods
Wanted Stephens County man arrested in California
A cold front will move in later this afternoon giving some the opportunity for strong, perhaps...
First Alert Forecast: Warm but windy | 3/17AM