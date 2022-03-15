Expert Connections
Prescribed burn set for Tuesday at Fort Sill

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - If you see smoke coming from Fort Sill Tuesday, it is likely the result of a prescribed burn.

The Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services said based on current fire weather patterns, they determined they would start a prescribed burn on Fort Sill’s West Range at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The prescribed burn will cover about 400 acres and will be deep in the West Range impact area, but the smoke will likely be visible to the public.

Officials added that if weather patterns change, the operation will be shut down.

