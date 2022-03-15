Weight limits being lowered on bridges over Wolf Creek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The weight limits on the two bridges southwest of I-44 and SW 11th Street over Wolf Creek have been lowered.

According to the City of Lawton, the change was due to a recent structural engineering inspection.

The weight limits on the bridges have been lowered from 33 tons to 13 tons.

City officials said this is a safeguard for the public traveling over the bridges to and from the Lawton landfill.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.