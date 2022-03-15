Expert Connections
Weight limits being lowered on bridges over Wolf Creek

The weight limits on two bridges over Wolf Creek have been lowered from 33 tons to 13 tons.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The weight limits on the two bridges southwest of I-44 and SW 11th Street over Wolf Creek have been lowered.

According to the City of Lawton, the change was due to a recent structural engineering inspection.

The weight limits on the bridges have been lowered from 33 tons to 13 tons.

City officials said this is a safeguard for the public traveling over the bridges to and from the Lawton landfill.

