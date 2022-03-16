7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions remain a concern with chance for storms Thursday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered clouds and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, partly cloudy and warm with highs topping out in the low 80s. There will be a near-critical to critical fire risk for Texoma with winds increasing out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. Relative humidity will be lower along and south of the Red River. Please exercise fire weather safety and do your part to help minimize the risk for dangerous grass fires to break out.

A cold front will arrive during the evening bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of Texoma. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain with this system, and any rain that we do pick up will be confined to the central and eastern half of the viewing area. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats including wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of half dollars. The only limiting factor to storm development in Texoma will be low Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) values, which shows how much energy is available within the atmosphere.

Fire weather conditions will be elevated through Saturday and spike to near-critical on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s on Sunday with strong south winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Our next chance for measurable rainfall will come on Monday ahead of another approaching frontal system. At the moment, isolated strong-to-severe storms could be possible.

