Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions remain a concern with chance for storms Thursday evening

Showers and storms more widespread Monday when another system barrels through
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered clouds and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, partly cloudy and warm with highs topping out in the low 80s. There will be a near-critical to critical fire risk for Texoma with winds increasing out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. Relative humidity will be lower along and south of the Red River. Please exercise fire weather safety and do your part to help minimize the risk for dangerous grass fires to break out.

A cold front will arrive during the evening bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of Texoma. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain with this system, and any rain that we do pick up will be confined to the central and eastern half of the viewing area. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats including wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of half dollars. The only limiting factor to storm development in Texoma will be low Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) values, which shows how much energy is available within the atmosphere.

Fire weather conditions will be elevated through Saturday and spike to near-critical on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s on Sunday with strong south winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Our next chance for measurable rainfall will come on Monday ahead of another approaching frontal system. At the moment, isolated strong-to-severe storms could be possible.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
City of Lawton confirm noxious odors in certain areas
Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
Chase through Jackson County ends with crash in Harmon County
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Charles Woods
Wanted Stephens County man arrested in California

Latest News

The hiring event is scheduled for March 23.
The Fort Sill Minute: March 18
Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
Suspect identified in Jackson County chase
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, March 18th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 18th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, March 18th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 18th
Lexie Walker has your forecast this Friday morning
First Alert Forecast: Strong NW winds for much of the day | 3/18AM