First Alert Forecast: Warm, Sunny and Breezy Today | 3/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire danger is a major concern for this Wednesday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is posted for much of the area from 12-7PM tonight. Warm temperatures, gusty south winds, low relative humidity and lack of rainfall will contribute to extreme fire behavior! Please AVOID any and all activities that could create a spark/flame as any fires that start will be difficult to maintain! With high pressure in control, today will be mostly sunny and warm! High temperatures by the afternoon for all locations will soar into the low to mid 80s. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon. Sustained winds all day long will be at 10 to 20mph with gusts as high as the mid 30s.

An upper level & surface low pressure system and trough will will track across the Southern Plains on Thursday. Most models are in general agreement, but there is still some slight discrepancies depending on the track of the surface low, which ultimately will influence who here in Texoma sees rain. While a majority of the models are suggesting it moving far south enough that portions of Southwest Oklahoma could see showers and storms, if it moves north of our area, nearly all of Texoma could miss out on seeing any rain, with only areas near I-40 seeing precipitation. Future rainfall totals haven’t improved, still staying below an inch for places that do see rain here in Texoma. Regardless, it seems that far western counties in both Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas will unfortunately see little-to-no rainfall on Thursday.

A cold front will move through during the afternoon on Thursday, allowing for possible thunderstorms to fire up behind it in parts of Southwest Oklahoma and eastern counties. Winds will shift from out of the south to out of the north at 15-25 mph. Temperatures won’t fall that much on Thursday, only getting down to the mid 60s NW to upper 70s to low 80s SE. The cool air won’t settle in until the overnight hours! Rain chances will move off to the east by the early morning hours on Friday.

High temperatures on Friday will fall into the mid 60s as mostly sunny skies return just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be really enjoyable with temperatures in the 70s due to an overhead high-pressure system! Our next cold front will move in Monday bringing a chance of widespread rain with it.

Have a good day! -LW

