Kendra Horn announces U.S. Senate seat candidacy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Democrat Kendra Horn is the latest candidate to announce plans to run for Oklahoma’s soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat.

The attorney plans to fill the position to be left by outgoing Senator Jim Inhofe.

Horn pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2018 midterm elections when she defeated then U.S. Representative Steve Russell.

She served one term before losing the seat in 2020 to Representative Stephanie Bice.

Several high-profile Republicans have already announced plans to run, including Representative Markwayne Mullin, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, state Senator Nathan Dahm and Inhofe’s longtime Chief of Staff Luke Holland.

