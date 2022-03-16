Legislative Showmanship Expo brings state, community members together

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - And dozens of young Oklahomans were given a chance to partner up with state lawmakers and public figures to walk them through the finer points of showing animals.

As a part of the 2022 Legislative Showmanship Expo, 4-H FFA members and other young community members were partnered up with legislative leaders and local celebrities.

The young experts then became the teacher, walking their partners through the process of showing their animals before all the teams go head to head.

It’s an event that’s been going on for years and one that benefits state leaders as well as the rural Oklahoman communities.

“Then when they when the youth expo needs you know money or funding or something like that you don’t have to reinvent the wheels start from scratch you’ve got legislators that are aware of the program they understand the importance of the program they know it directly ties to them and their constituents it’s just a huge tool it’s it’s just gone it’s gotten bigger bigger every year,” Don Armes said.

And our very own 7News Anchor Makenzie Burk took part of Tuesday’s event, teaming up with a Hobard exhibitor to show a pig.

