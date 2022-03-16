Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across southwest Oklahoma

Fire crews were called out to a large fire Wednesday afternoon that involved at least one...
Fire crews were called out to a large fire Wednesday afternoon that involved at least one structure.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Update 3:30 P.M. - According to our crews at the scene, a fire at Hurst and Burk Road in Comanche County has been contained.

The fire broke out around 2 and was contained within an hour.

Several departments, including Geronimo, Pecan Creek, Flower Mound, Hulen and Lawton all responded.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported with this fire.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY - Crews have been called out to several outside fires Wednesday across southwest Oklahoma.

Fires were reported at Highway 36 and Crater Creek Road and another near Burk and Hurst Road in Comanche County, as well as U.S. 183 and County Road 1540 in Kiowa County, and on Railroad Street in Lawton. In addition, a fire that broke out originally over the weekend at Allison and Meers Porter Hill Road rekindled again Wednesday.

Our photographer at the scene of the fire at Highway 36 and Crater Creek Road said a medical helicopter was called in. The extent of injuries related to that fire are not known.

One fire at I-44 near mile marker 62 near Fletcher was called in around 1 p.m. It was out by 1:25 p.m.

We have crews on their way to the fires and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Sapcut indicted in federal court for Comanche County murder
Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
City of Lawton confirm noxious odors in certain areas

Latest News

A car hits a deer on Highway 7 near Trail Road.
Crash on Highway 7 slows traffic
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Winds stay strong behind tonight’s cold front and fire weather remains a hot topic
Students at Children of Joy Learning Academy become published authors.
Lawton students become published authors
Kingfisher Board of Education denies settlement
Educators raise concerns over Oklahoma Empowerment Act.
Controversy surrounding Oklahoma’s school-choice bill