UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Update 3:30 P.M. - According to our crews at the scene, a fire at Hurst and Burk Road in Comanche County has been contained.

The fire broke out around 2 and was contained within an hour.

Several departments, including Geronimo, Pecan Creek, Flower Mound, Hulen and Lawton all responded.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported with this fire.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY - Crews have been called out to several outside fires Wednesday across southwest Oklahoma.

Fires were reported at Highway 36 and Crater Creek Road and another near Burk and Hurst Road in Comanche County, as well as U.S. 183 and County Road 1540 in Kiowa County, and on Railroad Street in Lawton. In addition, a fire that broke out originally over the weekend at Allison and Meers Porter Hill Road rekindled again Wednesday.

Our photographer at the scene of the fire at Highway 36 and Crater Creek Road said a medical helicopter was called in. The extent of injuries related to that fire are not known.

One fire at I-44 near mile marker 62 near Fletcher was called in around 1 p.m. It was out by 1:25 p.m.

We have crews on their way to the fires and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.