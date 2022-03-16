Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OK Senate approves bill allowing for teacher exit interviews

By Alex Knapp
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - In a legislative effort to address the state’s teacher shortage, the Oklahoma Senate has approved a measure that would have districts conduct teacher exit interviews.

The author of Senate Bill 1630 said companies in the private sector already use exit interviews to get feedback on what they can improve.

The proposal calls for a standardized form created by the State Department of Education, and that data would go on to inform decisions on professional development and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability.

Now, the measure heads to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Sapcut indicted in federal court for Comanche County murder
Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
David Beckner has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.
Man charged in NW Bell Ave. homicide
Fire crews were called out to a large fire Wednesday afternoon that involved at least one...
UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

120 new Coronavirus deaths reported, 665 new cases in Oklahoma
Unemployment claims jump slightly in Oklahoma
OSBI officials said they have seen an increase in reports of child sex crimes.
OSBI sees rise in tips on child sex crimes
Charles Woods
Wanted Stephens County man arrested in California
A cold front will move in later this afternoon giving some the opportunity for strong, perhaps...
First Alert Forecast: Warm but windy | 3/17AM