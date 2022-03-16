OK Senate approves bill allowing for teacher exit interviews

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - In a legislative effort to address the state’s teacher shortage, the Oklahoma Senate has approved a measure that would have districts conduct teacher exit interviews.

The author of Senate Bill 1630 said companies in the private sector already use exit interviews to get feedback on what they can improve.

The proposal calls for a standardized form created by the State Department of Education, and that data would go on to inform decisions on professional development and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability.

Now, the measure heads to the House for consideration.

