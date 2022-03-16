Oklahoma Congressmen share thoughts on Zelenskyy address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation have shared their thoughts after hearing from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the ongoing crisis there.

Senator James Lankford, who was in attendance for the speech, reiterated Zelenskyy’s calls for President Joe Biden to aid the nation as it is being attacked by Russia.

“You could hear President Zelenskyy clearly say it towards the end of his message to everyone,” Lankford said. “Is to say to President Biden, ‘Don’t just be the leader of America, be the leader of the world, be a leader for peace. Provide what is needed to actually provide peace.’ That’s not an unreasonable request from a person who has taken inbound 1,000 missiles in the last three weeks.”

Congressman Tom Cole said U.S. lawmakers have their part to play in aiding Ukraine.

“As an ardent defender of freedom, it is critical that the United States support Ukraine in their most dire hour and send a clear message to Vladimir Putin that America will not stand for his lawless behavior,” Cole said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on the specifics of how and when to help Ukraine in their fight for freedom, but I would challenge any lawmaker to say they left that meeting today without knowing that it is the right thing to do.”

President Biden announced after Zelenskyy’s address that he would send more anti-aircraft systems and drones to Ukraine.

