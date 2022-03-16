Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma State Department mobile unit will visit Tillman County

Oklahoma State Department of Health's mobile unit will be in Tillman County on Thursday, March...
Oklahoma State Department of Health's mobile unit will be in Tillman County on Thursday, March 17.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile wellness unit will be in Tillman County Thursday.

The unit will be at the Tillman County Food Bank in Fredrick from 1p.m. until 6 p.m. on March 17.

The mobile unit offers adult exams, immunizations, general sick visits, child wellness checks, COVID-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, physicals and blood pressure screenings.

More information can be found on the OSDH website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
City of Lawton confirm noxious odors in certain areas
Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
Chase through Jackson County ends with crash in Harmon County
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Charles Woods
Wanted Stephens County man arrested in California

Latest News

The hiring event is scheduled for March 23.
The Fort Sill Minute: March 18
Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
Suspect identified in Jackson County chase
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, March 18th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 18th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, March 18th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 18th
Lexie Walker has your forecast this Friday morning
First Alert Forecast: Strong NW winds for much of the day | 3/18AM