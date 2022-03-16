Oklahoma State Department mobile unit will visit Tillman County

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile wellness unit will be in Tillman County Thursday.

The unit will be at the Tillman County Food Bank in Fredrick from 1p.m. until 6 p.m. on March 17.

The mobile unit offers adult exams, immunizations, general sick visits, child wellness checks, COVID-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, physicals and blood pressure screenings.

More information can be found on the OSDH website.

