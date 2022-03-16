Expert Connections
Sapcut indicted in federal court for Comanche County murder

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Comanche County has been indicted in federal court for the murder of his grandmother.

Johnny Sapcut was indicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree in Indian Country.

He’s accused of killing his grandmother on Feb. 14.

According to court documents, officers responded to the home in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 to find Sapcut covered in blood. He allegedly told them “my grandma’s dead” before pointing them to a knife.

Since both the victim and suspect in the case are part of the Comanche tribe, federal investigators have taken over the case.

