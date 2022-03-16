Sapcut indicted in federal court for Comanche County murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Comanche County has been indicted in federal court for the murder of his grandmother.

Johnny Sapcut was indicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree in Indian Country.

He’s accused of killing his grandmother on Feb. 14.

According to court documents, officers responded to the home in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 to find Sapcut covered in blood. He allegedly told them “my grandma’s dead” before pointing them to a knife.

Since both the victim and suspect in the case are part of the Comanche tribe, federal investigators have taken over the case.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.