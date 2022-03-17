120 new Coronavirus deaths reported, 665 new cases in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 665 new Coronavirus cases last week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released their most recent COVID-19 numbers Thursday, including 120 new deaths from the virus statewide.

There have been 15,173 deaths attributed to the Coronavirus across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

According to OSDH, there are currently 1,610 active cases of the virus statewide.

