Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts Mental Wellness Panel

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. - Wednesday evening a local congregation reached out to the Lawton Fort Sill community for a discussion on mental health.

The Mental Wellness Panel was held at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Several experts spoke on ways people can be mindful of mental wellness and caring for people, whether its finding resources for loved ones or figuring out how to help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.

The discussion was held in recognition of Mental Health Month, Pastor Willie Smith said they were happy to share this much-needed information with the community.

“Mental illness is a real human condition and it really needs a real human conversation and that’s what we had tonight one out of five adults in America suffer with some form of mental illness they are us and we want them to know you don’t have to suffer in silence we hear the encourage you there are resources out here for you and it’s OK to say I’m not OK,” he said

Smith said one of the most important things the community can do is work to remove the stigma from asking for help.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

