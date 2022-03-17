Elgin to implement new payment system at tolls

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin will soon see a new cashless payment system at both of the toll exit ramps leaving or entering the town. Elgin residents or those who commute through, will soon no longer have to dig for change when it comes to paying a toll, as Plate Pay is coming to town.

Plate Pay is Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s latest cashless system offering it for a faster and more efficient way to pay.

Since 2017, OTA has been installing them throughout Oklahoma and it’s made its way to the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

“Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is transitioning to what’s going to be pike pass or plate pay, you can go cashless and won’t have to drop coins and will no longer be the tolls booths you go through to pay the person,” Owner of Elgin Tag Agency Jenifer Dyer said.

The way it will be set up, is if someone would have a Pikepass they would still able to drive through without stopping.

However, if someone doesn’t have a Pikepass, a camera will capture their license plate and a monthly invoice will be mailed out with the toll amount.

Dyer says she advises those who are registered owners of the vehicle being charged, to have an updated billing address.

Resident Michells Botts said she is excited for the addition that is coming to Elgin.

”Especially in a small town like this, people are coming around like military,” she said. “Coming back to Elgin, it should make it go a lot smoother in the town as they drive through.”

To make it even easier than Plate Pay, Dyer said people can apply for a Pikepass.

”The way it’s going to be set, if you go through the tolls with the pike pass, it will be a little bit higher fee, and you will get a monthly bill. So, it’s more convenient to get a pike pass itself. You can go through Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas to pay your toll,” she said.

The Elgin H.E. Bailey turnpike will be fully up and running with the new system this summer.

