First Alert Forecast: Warm but windy | 3/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a lot to unpack in todays forecast! Simply, we’re looking at warm but windy conditions today. A cold front will move in later this afternoon giving some the opportunity for strong, perhaps severe storms. High temperatures this afternoon will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s with building clouds. Winds by mid-morning will pick up out of the south to southeast at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts could be as high as the mid 40s. A wind advisory is in place for the entire area (minus Stephens and Grady counties) until 7AM Friday morning. Not to sound like a broken record but fire danger is critical again today with the favorable conditions in place. A Red Flag Warning is posted for much of the area from 12-8PM tonight. As usual: follow all county burn bans, report any smoke/flames you may see, don’t throw cigarettes’ out the window and simply AVOID all activates that could produce a spark/flame. Please exercise fire weather safety and do your part to help minimize the risk for dangerous grass fires to break out!!

Today’s cold front is current entering NW Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle. It’s slow moving now but will pick up momentum later this afternoon as a low-pressure system also sweeps across the Southern Plains. With enough moisture in place and instability and the lift from the cold front, it brings the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of our area. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain with this system, and any rain that we do pick up will be confined to the central and eastern half of the DMA. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats including wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of half dollars.

The weekend will be quiet as high pressure settles in! Both days will see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light south winds Saturday with south winds at 10 to 20mph on Sunday.

Our next chance for moderate to heavy rainfall still appears likely on Monday ahead of another approaching frontal system. At the moment, isolated strong-to-severe storms aren’t out of the question either!

Have a good day! -LW

