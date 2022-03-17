Military Order of the Purple Heart thanks Central Plaza

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Military Order of the Purple Heart honored Central Plaza Wednesday.

The plaza has allowed Purple Heart to place six wounded in combat parking signs throughout their parking lots.

Veteran Bruce Dwyer, from Chapter 602, created a honorary plaque to thank the plaza for the appreciation.

The signs show veterans who have been wounded in combat, they are appreciated and always welcome.

”When Matthew brought it to our attention, about bring his signs here, we were ecstatic to do it, because we support our local troops and our wounded veterans. It’s been a honor to receive this, is even better,” Central Plaza Director Relations Jill Rodriguez said.

Veteran Matthew Sims said he has placed around 70 other signs throughout Lawton and the surrounding communities.

