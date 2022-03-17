Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lawton confirm noxious odors in certain areas
Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
Chase through Jackson County ends with crash in Harmon County
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Charles Woods
Wanted Stephens County man arrested in California

Latest News

Norwegian authorities were searching Friday for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that went missing...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Big bow and Holsey Acres fire updates.
Large grassfire spreads along US highway 62
High gas prices are affecting everyone including fire departments across Southwest Oklahoma.
Local volunteer fire departments face high gas prices
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations