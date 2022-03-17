OSBI sees rise in tips on child sex crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the OSBI, the agency has seen an unprecedented spike in tips about online child predators.

In 2016, the agency had 994 tips, and then last year there were more than 4,700 tips reported.

It’s not entirely clear what’s causing the spike, but one officer pointed to kids having earlier access to internet technology.

The officer said the pandemic also forced more kids online.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.