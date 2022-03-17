Expert Connections
OSBI sees rise in tips on child sex crimes

OSBI officials said they have seen an increase in reports of child sex crimes.
By Chase Scheuer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the OSBI, the agency has seen an unprecedented spike in tips about online child predators.

In 2016, the agency had 994 tips, and then last year there were more than 4,700 tips reported.

It’s not entirely clear what’s causing the spike, but one officer pointed to kids having earlier access to internet technology.

The officer said the pandemic also forced more kids online.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

