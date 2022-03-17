Expert Connections
Unemployment claims jump slightly in Oklahoma

(Associated Press | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims in Oklahoma have gone up slightly while the four-week moving average for both has gone down.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending March 5, initial claims went up from 1,439 the previous week to 1,555.

The four-week moving average of initial claims reached 1,584, a decrease from the previous week’s 1,625.

Continued claims for the same week went from 11,929 to 12,005.

The four-week average for continued claims, meanwhile, dropped from 12,461 the previous week to 12,290.

The national advance numbers for the week ending March 12 shows a decrease in initial claims.

The final numbers for that week in Oklahoma should be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

