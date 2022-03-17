Wanted Stephens County man arrested in California

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSWO) - A man wanted in Stephens County for rape and lewd acts with a minor has been caught in California.

A warrant was issued for Charles Lynn Woods in late January.

According to jail records in Kern County, California, a man with the same name and birth date was arrested there on March 15.

The booking information has him arrested for an out of state warrant matching the same charges as well.

His bond was set in Oklahoma at $10,000.

It’s not clear when he will be extradited.

