7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions primary concern over the weekend with a rainmaking system arriving early next week

Critical fire weather conditions on Sunday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, clear skies and relaxed winds out of the north and east at 5 mph. This will allow overnight lows to fall into the low 30s and below freezing for a few areas. Bring in pets, and cover tender plants and vegetation to avoid any damage from occurring.

Saturday: Skies will be bright and sunny and a developing ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 70s. Elevated fire weather conditions will be in place during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs topping out around 80 degrees. There will be a critical fire risk during the afternoon as relative humidity drops as low as 10-15% and winds pick up out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Our next storm system and the associated cold front will allow for a higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms compared to the storm system from yesterday. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs only topping out in the mid 50s on Wednesday.

