UPDATE: fire in Indiahoma burns hundreds of acres

By Tyler Boydston and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 10:00 P.M. - Comanche County officials said a major grass fire east of Indiahoma burned around 400 acres since it sparked Friday afternoon.

The fire sparked around 2 p.m. off U.S. 62 and Bandy Road.

Windy conditions caused the fire to spread.

Comanche County Emergency Management said the fire burned through two sheds and two vehicles, but none of the nearby homes were damaged.

Every fire crew in the county worked to contain the fire, and two firefighters were injured, one due to a minor car wreck and another from smoke inhalation.

Emergency Management said the fire is about 50 percent contained.

Fire crews have been monitoring the area throughout the evening.

Emergency Management has asked people to avoid the area at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

UPDATE 4:22 P.M. - U.S. 62 is open to one lane after it was initially closed due to a large outside fire near Indiahoma.

You can find the original story below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY - Brush trucks from nearly every department in Comanche County have been called in to help with a series of large outside fires that broke out near Indiahoma Friday.

The calls first came in around 2:40 p.m. of several fires near Bandy Road and U.S. 62.

U.S. 62 was shut down in both directions near Indiahoma after fire jumped across the highway, with law enforcement directing people to turn around.

So far, there is no word of any injuries or how many structures may be involved.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

