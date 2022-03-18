Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row

(Gray News) - Turns out, Disneyland isn’t the happiest place on Earth – it’s Finland!

For the fifth year in a row, the Nordic nation takes the top spot on the list of happiest countries from the World Happiness Report, which was released Friday.

It’s based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll, including healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption, and high social trust, generosity, and freedom.

The US ranked 16th on the list.

At the bottom of the list, ranking 146th, is Afghanistan.

The top 20 happiest countries are:

Finland Denmark Iceland Switzerland Netherlands Luxembourg Sweden Norway Israel New Zealand Austria Australia Ireland Germany Canada United States United Kingdom The Czech Republic Belgium France

To see the full list, see the report here.

