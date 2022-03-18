Expert Connections
Great Plains Coliseum to host 56th Annual Home and Outdoor Living Show

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 56th Annual Home and Outdoor Living Show is happening this weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton.

It’s free and open to the public and features plenty of vendors. There’s booths for sun rooms, outdoor living spaces, alarm companies, wineries and more.

Steve Taylor, the shows coordinator, said this event is perfect inspiration for someone’s patio or any outdoor living area.

“We invite the public to get back out after all the shutdowns and come out and enjoy an afternoon or a morning” Taylor said. “Just come out and see some of the great ideas on home improvement we have here.”

The event is put on by the Southwest Oklahoma Homebuilders association.

It’s the events first year back after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

