Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Jury selection in Parkland, Fla., school shooter penalty case set for April 4

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the site of a shooting in 2018 that claimed 17 lives....
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the site of a shooting in 2018 that claimed 17 lives. The shooter faces a possible death sentence.(Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is on track to begin April 4.

During a status conference with lawyers on Friday morning, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said they have a “very good organizational plan” in place.

Twenty-three-year-old Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. But a jury must still decide whether he will be executed.

Attorneys from the defense and prosecution discussed how jurors will be selected and what the judge will say as they try to determine whether members of the jury pool can be fair and impartial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
City of Lawton confirm noxious odors in certain areas
Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
Chase through Jackson County ends with crash in Harmon County
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Charles Woods
Wanted Stephens County man arrested in California

Latest News

Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt