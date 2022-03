Kiowa County, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Oklahoma Forestry announced that the Kiowa County fire is now 65 percent contained.

The fire broke out on Sunday, at the intersection of State Highway 54 and US 62.

New totals show it burned nearly 11,000 acres and destroyed two homes and four barns.

Oklahoma Forestry is reporting no injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.