Suspect identified in Jackson County chase

Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police have released information on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to Altus Police, the chase started when officers attempted to stop Tommy Lynn Hall of Amarillo, Texas, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of West Broadway around 2:30 Thursday.

When officers stopped him, they found out he had multiple felony arrest warrants from Texas and New Mexico.

Police said Hall then drove off, heading west on Highway 62, driving more than 120 miles an hour at points.

Altus Police were joined by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, District II Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Jackson County sheriff’s deputies in the chase, which went for about 40 miles.

A tactical vehicle intervention maneuver was done just four miles west of Hollis in Harmon County, causing Hall to crash his car. The car then caught fire.

Hall was rescued by law enforcement.

He was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City where he was in critical condition at last check.

No one else was hurt in the chase.

