7News First Alert Weather: Kicking off a sunny and warm weekend with a very enjoyable Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

As the system that brought storms on Thursday pushes off well to the east and a high pressure ridge approaches from the west, we are setting up to have really wonderful spring-like weather on this Saturday, very good conditions to get anything done outside. Expect sunny skies, daytime highs in the mid/upper 70s along with relatively light winds through most of the day.

Tonight will be mostly clear as temperatures fall down into the low 40s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

While we have already been in meteorological spring since the beginning of March (even if it hasn’t felt that way for most of the time), astronomical spring will start tomorrow as Sunday is the spring equinox, meaning nearly all places around the world will see equal length of daytime and nighttime. This also means that after tomorrow, the northern hemisphere will begin tilting towards the sun as the Earth continues in its orbit, seeing a greater length of daytime and direct sunlight than the southern hemisphere, which will experience its fall equinox.

Sunday for us here in Texoma will be mostly sunny with slightly higher temperatures than today in the low 80s due to the overhead high pressure system and warm air from the south due to strong wind flow. Winds will be breezy tomorrow out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-40 mph. These warm temperatures and strong winds, combined with low relative humidity will allow for critical fire weather conditions to return to the area. A Fire Watch will go into effect Sunday afternoon for all counties in Texoma. Make sure to continue to follow fire safety guidelines and obey local burn bans.

Our next shot at rain will arrive on Monday due to an approaching upper-level trough and low pressure system. Starting up during the morning hours, widespread showers and thunderstorms will fire up across Texoma throughout the entire day into the overnight hours on Tuesday. By Tuesday, the rain will begin to move off to the east, with isolated coverage for parts of Southwest Oklahoma until the end of the day. Strong storms will be possible for portions of Texoma on Monday, with potential concerns being hail and gusty winds. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s.

The middle of next week will witness a comfortable cooldown for the Southern Plains behind a cold front that will move through early in the day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will fall down to the upper 50s, with Wednesday being the coldest day next week in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.