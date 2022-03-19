Expert Connections
Large grassfire spreads along US highway 62

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have been following multiple fires that have broke out along Bandy Road and U.S. 62 near Indiahoma.

Several fire departments were on scene to fight a massive grassfire.

Elgin, Comanche Nation, Lawton, Indiahoma, if you can think of any fire department, they’re out here.

A man who was filling 10,000 gallon tankers with water said he has filled up five on Friday, and that’s not even half of them.

Over 40 brush trucks were fighting the fire and the county district had their graters already out.

A few fire chiefs said these graters, water and supplies have been a huge help.

Again, especially with this high number of fires there have been.

