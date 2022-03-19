Local volunteer fire departments face high gas prices

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High gas prices are affecting everyone, including fire departments across Southwest Oklahoma.

Cox’s Store Assistant Fire chief Jake Stallings said his department has helped fight about 20 different fires just this month.

Each time they are dispatched, seven to eight vehicles get loaded up and taken out.

And with high gas prices, they have seen a huge dent in their funds.

”It depends, if you’re talking about grass brush truck, it’s gasoline and costs about 70 to 80 dollars to fill it up,” Stallings said. “If you’re looking at our tankers, it’s 700 to 800 dollars.”

Volunteer departments depend on one monthly city tax check at around $1,000, and being a non profit organization they rely heavily on donations from the community.

Now with half of their money going towards gasoline and diesel, they are struggling to budget for other things that are constantly in high demand.

”Fuel, gear equipment is needed, tires servicing trucks and so on so forth,” Stallings said.

Just this week, several departments fought a 11,000 acre fire in Kiowa County, and one local farmer donated diesel to help them out.

I reached out to the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department.

They say community support goes a long way.

”Some months we have 1 to 2 calls, and some months we have 20 to 25 calls,” Stallings said. “It all depends on what the community needs, but we’re always there to serve.”

If anyone would like to donate any supplies or funds, they can reach out to their local volunteer firefighters, or they can contact to their county’s Emergency Management.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.