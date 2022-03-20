7News First Alert Weather: Celebrating the first day of spring with a Red Flag Warning this afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Continuing yesterday’s trend of an enjoyable sunny and warm day, today will be much of the same, although it will be slightly warmer and much windier. Today we will be caught in between a high pressure ridge moving off to the east and a trough moving in from the west, meaning we will be experiencing strong southerly flow both at the surface and aloft. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s as winds pick up out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Critical fire weather conditions will be evident across the entire area today as all counties in Texoma will be under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear starting off, but as the trough moves closer to the southern plains overnight, increased moisture from the gulf will see cloud coverage build during the overnight hours. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with lows in the upper 40s. By the time we reach around 7:00 am, we will begin to see our first instances of rain chances in the form of showers firing up from the south and moving north.

Through the morning hours and into the early afternoon, we will see a combination of widespread showers and storms increasing in coverage. By the afternoon hours, thunderstorms and heavy rainstorms will be the dominant form of precipitation. During this time and into the early evening, there is a chance we could see a few strong-to-severe storms fire up in Texoma. Concerns look to be large hail up to the size of quarters, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and localized flooding as most places could see between 0.5″ and 1″ of rainfall. The tornado risk is on the very low end compared to the other threats, but not entirely zero. Temperatures will only warm into the low 60s by the afternoon, but it all depends on the timing of the cold front later that day. Winds will still be breezing out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Rain chances will fall off by the early morning hours of Tuesday, but there will still be the chance for some isolated showers and storms in parts of Southwestern Oklahoma until the mid-to-late morning hours. For far northwestern counties near I-40, there could be the possibility for some light wintry mix, although impacts will be very minimal if this happens with no accumulation. The rest of the day on Tuesday will be partly cloudy with daytime high temperatures falling into the mid-to-upper 50s and winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph following the passage of the cold front.

Wednesday will be the coolest day this week as highs only climb into the mid 50s. The rest of the week will see the sun return to the skies, raising temperatures back into the 70s by next weekend.

