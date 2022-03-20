7News First Alert Weather: Widespread showers and thunderstorms tomorrow with strong-to-severe weather possible

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Red Flag Warning will continue until 9:00 PM this evening for all of Texoma as wildfires have raged across Texoma this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is also in place for portions of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas until 8:00 PM due to sustained wind speeds of 25-30 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear starting off, but as the trough moves closer to the southern plains overnight, increased moisture from the gulf will see cloud coverage build during the overnight hours. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 15-20 mph with lows in the upper 40s. By the time we reach around 7:00 am, we will begin to see our first instances of rain chances in the form of showers firing up from the south and moving north.

Through the morning hours and into the early afternoon, we will see a combination of widespread showers and storms increasing in coverage. By the afternoon hours, thunderstorms and heavy rainstorms will be the dominant form of precipitation. During this time and into the early evening, there is a chance we could see a few strong-to-severe storms fire up in Texoma. Concerns look to be large hail up to the size of quarters, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and localized flooding as most places could see between 0.5″ and 1″ of rainfall. A flash flooding risk will also be a concern for areas along and east of I-44. The tornado risk is on the low end compared to the other threats, but not entirely zero. Depending on the timing of the cold front later that day, we could see afternoon temperatures only reach as high as the low 60s. Winds will still be breezing out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Rain chances will fall off by the early morning hours of Tuesday, but there will still be the chance for some isolated showers and storms in parts of Southwestern Oklahoma until the mid-to-late morning hours. The rest of the day on Tuesday will be partly cloudy with daytime high temperatures falling into the mid-to-upper 50s and winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph following the passage of the cold front.

Wednesday will be the coolest day this week as highs only climb into the mid 50s. The rest of the week will see the sun return to the skies, raising temperatures back into the 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.