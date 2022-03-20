Artist uses Duncan as backdrop for music video

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan musician is using southwest Oklahoma as inspiration for songwriting and now the landscape as a backdrop for music videos.

Originally from south Texas, Clancy Jones now calls southwest Oklahoma home.

About a decade ago, he walked away from the oil industry to give his true passion -- music -- a chance.

His blend of genres including Americana, blues, folk and rock ‘n roll makes for a unique sound.

“I just enjoy traveling and seeing different places and people and meeting people. It kind of drives me and inspires me to write more songs about it and just Texas, Oklahoma, man. It’s a beautiful, beautiful landscape and I really enjoy living here,” Clancy said.

Clancy’s newest music video, Blacktop Bound, dropped last week.

It was filmed in his wife Jilli’s hometown Duncan.

They’d originally planned to shoot it in Martha, Texas but realized everything they needed was right here.

“I’m just so honored,” Jilli said. “It’s just so nice to see the full circle in life, coming back here and being married and seeing him just utilize all the resources that the town and the outskirts of the town can offer him.”

Music is in the blood for Clancy, who’s related to Moon Mullican, AKA the King of the Hillbilly Piano Players.

But the real inspiration came from his father.

“My dad got me inspired to play music just by listening to him every Sunday. He’s gather us up as kids. I’m from a big family, so he’d gather us up and we’d listen to him play music. He’d let us play the guitar or try to,” Clancy said.

He said it was tough for him at first because he can be a little shy, but music helps him open up.

“Once I get on stage and start playing the guitar, once the chords start moving and flowing, it’s kind of like I turn into a whole other person and I just feel this a joy come out of me. It’s better than anything I’ve ever did,” Clancy said.

Clancy’s new album Found My Way is out May 13th, with a performance at the Foreman Prairie House in Duncan.

You can find his Jones’ music on Spotify and YouTube as well as follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.

And visit his website clancyjones.com to find out about upcoming performances.

