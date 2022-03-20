Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche War Pony’s Casino opens in Devol

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is welcoming a new member to its family for the first time in 14 years.

The grand opening for Comanche War Pony’s Casino in Devol happened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting and remarks from the CEO.

Comanche War Pony Casino features 250 gaming machines, many of which are not available at any other casino in the state.

Among the new machines available are The Vault, Gold Hills Lucky Mule, digital Craps machines, electronic Roulette and Cashnado.

To find out more, you can visit warponycasino.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation comes after a former employee posted photos that depicted filthy living...
OSDH investigating Marlow Nursing and Rehabilitation facility
Car chase out of Jackson County ends in Harmon County after a car crashes.
Suspect identified in Jackson County chase
Bandy road fire update
UPDATE: fire in Indiahoma burns hundreds of acres
City of Lawton confirm noxious odors in certain areas
Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.
Area eye doctor arrested, accused of spiking drink

Latest News

Originally from south Texas, Clancy Jones now calls southwest Oklahoma home.
Artist uses Duncan as backdrop for music video
Artist uses Duncan as backdrop for music video
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Critical Fire Weather conditions tomorrow, but showers and storms arrive soon after
Comanche War Pony's Casino opens in Devol