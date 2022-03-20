Comanche War Pony’s Casino opens in Devol

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is welcoming a new member to its family for the first time in 14 years.

The grand opening for Comanche War Pony’s Casino in Devol happened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting and remarks from the CEO.

Comanche War Pony Casino features 250 gaming machines, many of which are not available at any other casino in the state.

Among the new machines available are The Vault, Gold Hills Lucky Mule, digital Craps machines, electronic Roulette and Cashnado.

To find out more, you can visit warponycasino.com.

