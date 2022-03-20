Expert Connections
UPDATE: Evacuation for residents in Lasso Loop and 60th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: 9:00 P.M.

The immediate evacuation for residents one mile north and one mile west of Lasso Loop and 60th has been lifted and residents can return.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 8:35 P.M.

Crews are still battling flames near Lasso Loop in Southeast Comanche County and is 75% contained, the evacuation order is still in effect, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The King Road and Ellsworth fire is also under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

The original story can be find below.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials from Comanche County Emergency Management are calling for an immediate evacuation for residents one mile north and one mile west of Lasso Loop and 60th.

You can count on your 7NEWS team for the latest information and updates.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

