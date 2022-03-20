UPDATE: Evacuation for residents in Lasso Loop and 60th

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: 9:00 P.M.

The immediate evacuation for residents one mile north and one mile west of Lasso Loop and 60th has been lifted and residents can return.

UPDATE 8:35 P.M.

Crews are still battling flames near Lasso Loop in Southeast Comanche County and is 75% contained, the evacuation order is still in effect, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The King Road and Ellsworth fire is also under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

Officials from Comanche County Emergency Management are calling for an immediate evacuation for residents one mile north and one mile west of Lasso Loop and 60th.

