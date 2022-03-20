UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across Texoma

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: 5:00 P.M.

A total of 14 fire departments have responded to the Ellsworth fire including: Valley View, Hulen, Comanche Nation, BIA, Elgin, Porter Hill, Ft. Sill, Edgewater Park, Fletcher, Cyril, Apace, Sterling, Medicine Park, LFD, LPD, Cox Story, Wichita Mountain Estates, Paradise Valley and Emergency Management from Comanche County.

The fire is now 100% contained but burned approximately 193 acres, according to officials.

Hay bales and rail road ties are reported to be smoldering still, Porter Hill will continue to monitor the current situation.

Here’s an official update on the fires across Texoma.

Fires at: Irwin Ave and 18th, Windbridge and Cache, the Chattanooga structure fire, Southwest 75th shed fire and small fire at I-44 and Gore are under control.

Firefighters are still working to control the fire at West Lake Ellsworth, where one firefighter died.

Amy Hawkins, the Comanche County Public Information Officer, confirmed the latest updates on all the fires happening in Texoma.

