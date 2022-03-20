Expert Connections
UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across Texoma

By Xavier McClure
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: 5:00 P.M.

A total of 14 fire departments have responded to the Ellsworth fire including: Valley View, Hulen, Comanche Nation, BIA, Elgin, Porter Hill, Ft. Sill, Edgewater Park, Fletcher, Cyril, Apace, Sterling, Medicine Park, LFD, LPD, Cox Story, Wichita Mountain Estates, Paradise Valley and Emergency Management from Comanche County.

The fire is now 100% contained but burned approximately 193 acres, according to officials.

Hay bales and rail road ties are reported to be smoldering still, Porter Hill will continue to monitor the current situation.

You can find the original story below.

Here’s an official update on the fires across Texoma.

Fires at: Irwin Ave and 18th, Windbridge and Cache, the Chattanooga structure fire, Southwest 75th shed fire and small fire at I-44 and Gore are under control.

Firefighters are still working to control the fire at West Lake Ellsworth, where one firefighter died.

Amy Hawkins, the Comanche County Public Information Officer, confirmed the latest updates on all the fires happening in Texoma.

You can count on your KSWO 7NEWS teams for all the latest updates and breaking news.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Runners and walkers took off for the Shamrock 5K Saturday at the Patriot Club.
Fort Sill holds Shamrock 5K at Patriot Club
