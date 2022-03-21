Altus Air Force Base will conduct severe weather exercise

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The 97th Air Mobility Wing will conduct a severe weather exercise on Tuesday, March 22.

The main gate will be closed for approximately 10 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. All base personnel and individuals with business on the installation are encouraged to avoid entry or exit during this time.

Altus Air Force Base said personnel, residents and visitors will hear exercise alerts and radio messages from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City of Altus will also activate sirens at about 10 a.m. and emergency response vehicles and first responders will be responding accordingly to this exercise.

For further information about the exercise, residents can contact the 97th Public Affairs Office at 580-481-7700.

