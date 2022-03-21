City of Lawton implements new utility payment software

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting Monday, March 21, residents of Lawton can use the city’s new Self Service Portal to pay and monitor their utilities.

The new utility billing software will allow people to pay their bill using the portal and sign up for auto draft.

They can also opt in for text and email alerts.

Those who would like to register for an account can visit the City of Lawton website and select self service.

Citizens will need their name, account number and customer number when signing up within the portal. For those with an existing utility bill, the account number and customer number are available at the top, righthand corner.

For citizens who need assistance with their account number and customer number, they can call 1-888-635-3596 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Anyone with questions can call the Utility Services Division at 580-581-3308.

