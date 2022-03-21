City of Lawton releases agenda details

LAWTON, Okla. - Lawton City Council has released their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

The agenda includes alleviating the burden of high gas prices.

Council members will consider moving about $60,000 to the equipment maintenance division to offset rising gas prices.

In the latest on the Youth Sports and Recreation Facility, city council will vote to terminate the agreement with Stantec Architecture Inc.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said city officials and the city attorney are deadlocked in negotiations with the architect.

City Council will also consider increasing fines for second and subsequent offenses for littering or illegal dumping.

Lawton City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Lawton City Hall.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.