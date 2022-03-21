Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Casino to host blood drive

Comanche Nation Casino and Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a blood drive on March 22.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help with the on-going blood shortage, officials with Comanche Nation Casino will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday, March 22.

The Comanche Cares Foundation is teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host the annual drive.

The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Comanche Nation Casino.

Those who donate will get a free shirt and refreshments.

Plus, Reward Club Members will get $10 in Comanche credit.

