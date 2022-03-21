Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Firefighter injured in fire at Windridge Lane and Cache Road

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At Windridge Lane and Cache Road, a fire sparked up around 2:30 p.m.

Officials on scene tell us the fire began in Lawton and then burned north toward Fort Sill.

We’ve also learned that one firefighter was sent to a hospital with minor burns to the face.

Valley View, Flower mound, Hulen, Geronimo, Fort Sill and Bethel Road Fire Departments worked to contain this fire, which burned approximately a couple hundred acres, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation comes after a former employee posted photos that depicted filthy living...
OSDH investigating Marlow Nursing and Rehabilitation facility
A firefighter has died at the NE Kings Rd and Lake Ellsworth fire
Fire fighter dies in Comanche County fire
at Northeast Kings Road and Lake Ellsworth .
UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across Texoma
the fire at southeast 60th street, near Lasso loop
UPDATE: Evacuation for residents in Lasso Loop and 60th

Latest News

FSGFX_WRECK_ROLLOVER
Two children sent to hospital after roll-over crash
Runners and walkers took off for the Shamrock 5K Saturday at the Patriot Club.
Fort Sill holds Shamrock 5K at Patriot Club
Runners and walkers took off for the Shamrock 5K Saturday at the Patriot Club.
Runners and walkers took off for the Shamrock 5K Saturday at the Patriot Club.
Windridge Lane and Cache Road fire
Windridge Lane and Cache Road fire