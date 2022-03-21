Firefighter injured in fire at Windridge Lane and Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At Windridge Lane and Cache Road, a fire sparked up around 2:30 p.m.

Officials on scene tell us the fire began in Lawton and then burned north toward Fort Sill.

We’ve also learned that one firefighter was sent to a hospital with minor burns to the face.

Valley View, Flower mound, Hulen, Geronimo, Fort Sill and Bethel Road Fire Departments worked to contain this fire, which burned approximately a couple hundred acres, according to officials.

