Fires burn thousands of acres in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - There were multiple fires in Stephens County on March 20.

The first was in rural Stephens County and covered an estimated 1,600 acres.

Eighteen fire crews were called out to fight the blaze, including Cox City, Randlett and Velma.

The second, happened a half mile west of Heffington Road and Caddo Road.

Emergency Management said this fire destroyed an abandoned barn and burned at least 100 acres of land.

There were no reports of any injuries from either of these fires.

