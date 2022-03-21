Expert Connections
Fires burn thousands of acres in Stephens County

(AP)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - There were multiple fires in Stephens County on March 20.

The first was in rural Stephens County and covered an estimated 1,600 acres.

Eighteen fire crews were called out to fight the blaze, including Cox City, Randlett and Velma.

The second, happened a half mile west of Heffington Road and Caddo Road.

Emergency Management said this fire destroyed an abandoned barn and burned at least 100 acres of land.

There were no reports of any injuries from either of these fires.

