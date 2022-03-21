First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain showers with thunderstorms | 3/21AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An upper-level trough will move across the four corners (Colorado, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico) early this morning and push east today. This set up will allow for an increase in moisture from south to north. What does this mean for our forecast today?? Widespread rain showers developing during the morning with thunderstorms later on! Rain showers will start as early as 7AM and move south to north. Rain will start light before increasing in intensity by 10/11 this morning. With heavy downpours expected, flooding concerns remain possible but this will for areas east of I-44/I-35. While some much needed rain will accumulate in our gauges today, western counties will see less rainfall than eastern counties. Look for half an inch to nearly 2 inches, respectively.

While this rain isn’t going to solve the current drought situation, it will give a short break to fire concerns. High temperatures today will range from the upper 50s and low to mid 60s for southwest Oklahoma counties. Those south of the Red River will likely see upper 60s and low 70s. Southeast winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher.

Instability will be limited throughout much of the day but a few strong and perhaps severe storms are possible across portions of SWOK and NTX during the afternoon. Large hail is the main hazard from Childress, Crowell, Vernon, Archer City and Graham. There’s a low potential for damaging winds (wind gusts up to 60/70mph) and a low end tornado risk too. But to reiterate, the top concern in tonight’s storms will be large hail up to the size of golf balls. The storm threat will come to an end after 9PM tonight.

A strong cold front will move across our area overnight with gusty north winds and a cooler airmass behind it. Winds tomorrow will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the 40s. It’s likely that a Wind Advisory will be needed. Highs will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

The weather pattern will gradually quiet down by mid week but still look for breezy winds on Wednesday. Out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Look for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The rest of the week looks to remain quiet and mostly sunny. Thursday will see highs in the mid 60s with northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday will soar into the mid to upper 70s despite the northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Another front looks to move in Friday night which will drop highs into the low 70s by Saturday afternoon. Winds will shift from north to south at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy south winds and sunshine!

Have a good day! -LW

