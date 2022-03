LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Runners and walkers took off for the Shamrock 5K at the Patriot Club this Saturday.

The run was the first in Fort Sill’s 2022 MWR Race Series. The next run is the Family Fun Day Run May 14, followed by the Body versus Earth Triathlon June 11. For more information, visit their website.

