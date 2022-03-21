Southwestern Medical Center offers lecture on women’s health

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is offering a free, community-wide lecture for women’s health.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, Hormones: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, will take place at the Lawton Country Club, located at 4601 West Gore Boulevard in Lawton.

Age-related hormone changes can begin in women as early as their mid-30s with perimenopause and transition into menopause as they grow older.

Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Tracy Wilkerson, will address how hormone fluctuations are responsible for symptoms of “the change” and how hormone replacement therapy can help with symptom management. There will also be a discussion on other non-hormonal options for special populations, such as cancer patients.

Seating will be limited and reservations can be made online or by calling 580-531-4740.

