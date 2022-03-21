Two children sent to hospital after roll-over crash

Cotton County, Okla. (KSWO) - Two children were sent to the hospital yesterday after a single vehicle wreck in Cotton County, one mile southwest of Randlett.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Yvonne Robinson was driving with a 13-year-old and 2-year-old in a suburban when the vehicle departed the roadway.

Robinson overcorrected, causing the vehicle to broad slide when it rolled over.

Survival Flight EMS transported the children to United Regional Hospital. Both were treated and released.

O-H-P’s report says the cause of the collision is driving under the influence.

The driver suffered no injuries.

