UPDATE: New information released in fatal Sunday fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management offices has released new information about the death of a local firefighter who died battling a blaze on Sunday.

According to officials, the firefighter was a member of Edgewater Park Fire Department and was identified as April Partridge, 55. They say she became separated from her fire truck which lead to her death.

Edgewater Park was one of the first departments to arrive on scene around 12:30 on Sunday afternoon at the fire near Track Road and King Road in northern Comanche County.

Partridge’s cause of death is under investigation from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner. The cause of the fire is being investigated by a number of agencies including the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office, the Lawton Fire Marshal’s office, Oklahoma State Forestry Service, Comanche County Sheriff’s office, local emergency management and fire departments.

The fire is currently 90% contained according to officials.

