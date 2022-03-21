Young Professionals of Lawton presents Mentor Network

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Young Professionals of Lawton will introduce a new mentorship opportunity this week.

The Mentor Network will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at the JPL Productions Studio and will be free to the public.

The Mentor Network is focused on connecting mentors with mentees through the Lawton Fort-Sill community. Business owners and organization leaders representing Arvest Bank, Hillary Communications, Cotton Electric Cooperative, City National Bank & Trust and others will be in attendance.

Students are encouraged to attend and learn more about the Young Professionals of Lawton mentorship opportunities.

JPL Productions is located on 10 Northwest Mission Blvd in Lawton. To register for the event, visit yplawton.org or Eventbrite.

